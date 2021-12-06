Gear Of The Year: The best new guitars, pedals and amps of 2021

The ongoing pandemic has impacted the guitar industry in myriad ways, and here at the tail end of 2021 we’re still feeling the effects of that. On the positive side, the enforced downtime of 2020 led to a huge explosion of people picking up guitar for the first time, or coming back to the instrument leading to a demand for guitars, amps and effects that shows no sign of stopping – leading one industry analyst to declare that for guitar brands, “current prospects are brighter than during the post-Beatles era”.
If that’s the exciting stuff, then the flipside is that many brands are still trying to get back up to speed following the enforced closure of factories and workshops all over the world in 2020, something that has been compounded by the global supply chain crisis of 2021. Across the industry, order books are full, and even the biggest brands are struggling to keep up – in March, even Fender admitted that it was struggling to keep up with the demand for its beginner and intermediate guitars.
Which is all to say that it’s been another strange year for guitar, but a hugely exciting one with it. Despite the challenges and obstacles presented to them, the guitar industry has responded with fantastic innovation and creativity over the last 12 months. Whether that’s conversation-starting acoustic guitars, revolutionary new developments in the worlds of effects and modelling, or further refinements to some of the most iconic guitars ever made, 2021 has defied the odds to deliver some game-changing gear for us to get our teeth into – here’s our pick of the very best of it.
Best Guitar Amp or Accessory
Nominees:
- Fender ’68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb
- Carr Super Bee
- Walrus Audio Mako Series ACS1
- Yamaha THR30IIA
- Ernie Ball Volt
- Boss Pocket GT
- Neural DSP Quad Cortex
- Fender Mustang Micro
Best Premium Effects Pedal
Nominees:
- Rift Amplification EL34
- Mythos Pedals Oracle Analog Echo
- Beetronics Vezzpa Octave Stinger
- Gone Fishing Effects Booooom/Blast
- Universal Audio Astra Modulation Machine
- Benson Germanium Fuzz
- JAM Pedals Harmonious Monk
- Chase Bliss Audio Automatone CXM 1978
- Origin Effects RevivalTrem
- Cornerstone Gladio Double Preamp
Best Affordable Effects Pedal
Nominees:
- Greuter Audio Fokus
- Thimble Wasp Space Camp
- Stone Deaf QBoost
- Blackstar Dept. 10 Dual Drive
- Becos TS8-JZ
- Redbeard Angry Rhubarb
- Walrus Audio Polychrome
- JHS Legends Of Fuzz Bender
- Walrus Audio Eras
- EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny
Best Acoustic Guitar
Nominees:
- Epiphone USA Collection Frontier
- Bourgeois Legacy Series 000 DB Signature Deluxe
- Eastman AC722CE
- Cort Gold Edge
- Guild F-240E
- Gibson Generation Collection G-45
- Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
- Taylor GT K21e
- Cort Core-OC Mahogany
- Guild BT-258E Deluxe Baritone
Best Affordable Electric Guitar
Nominees:
- Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard
- Cort G300 Pro
- EVH 5150 Series Standard
- Guild Starfire I Jet90
- Epiphone Inspired By Gibson ES-335 Figured
- Cort KX300 Etched
- Fender Noventa Jazzmaster
- Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block
- Jackson X Series Soloist SLX DX
- Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster
Best Premium Electric Guitar
Nominees:
- Gibson Murphy Lab 1959 Les Paul Standard
- Macmull Stinger
- Eastman Romeo LA
- Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie
- Ivison Dakota
- Gretsch G6129T-89 Vintage Select ’89 Sparkle Jet
- Harmony Comet
- Fender American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe
- Epiphone USA Collection Casino
- Rivolta Regata
- Trent Model 1