The Guitar.com Awards 2022: Best Value Award nominees

The Best Buy award looks at the best bang-for-buck products of the year. If you’re a guitarist on a budget, you can be assured that our nominees for this category are going to punch well above their price bracket with their performance. Let’s take a look at the nominees.

Guild Surfliner

Playing the Guild Surfliner and you’d be forgiven for thinking it goes for twice its actual price.

Advertisement

For £400, you’re getting a very well-considered hardtail offset, one with spectacular playability, great electronics and a slew of rock-solid hardware appointments.. The fact that it’s Guild’s first new solid-body electric in decades – one with a rather fetching design and a set of gorgeous finishes – is a nice bonus too.

Read our full review here.

Boss GX-100

We get it – multi-effects units like the Boss GX-100 aren’t for everyone. But if you are looking to go digital, the new GX-100 proved itself to be an incredibly competitive offering in the category of compact “whole-rig-in-a-pedal” units. What lands the GX-100 into the Best Buy Award nominee list is the fact that, compared to the rest of its price bracket, it’s just jam-packed with features. You get more footswitches, more simultaneous effects blocks and more I/O than basically all comparatively priced units, and there’s also a touchscreen, nifty Bluetooth features and a bucketload of Boss-designed amplifier models and cabinet responses.

At this point it’s cliche to say that multi-effects units could be the “last pedal you’ll ever buy” but for the digital savvy guitarist, the GX-100 is really a no-brainer – and, as we pointed out when it was released, it doesn’t inherently have to replace your entire rig. It’s tuned to work well with other physical pedals, and of course is just as happy being plugged into a tube amp as it is a laptop.

Read our full review here.

Advertisement

Yamaha Revstar Standard

Yamaha’s Revstar has seen an overhaul for 2022, landing at budget, mid-range and premium price points. For our money, though, it’s the middle of the pack that offers undeniable value. For pure sounds-per-dollar, there’s a nice spread of switching options: not only do you get split coil via the main blade switch, you also get the “focus” switch which gives you a tighter low end and shaves off some treble. And when comparably-spec’d (albeit made-in-USA) units from bigger brands go for over three times the price of the Revstar Standard, and in some ways Yamaha is offering you much higher performance. Stainless steel frets, at this price? Not bad, Yamaha, not bad at all.

Read our full review here.