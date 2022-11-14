The Guitar.com Awards 2022: Essential Award nominees

With the Essential Award, we’re looking at the products that can transform your playing life. Whether it’s a guitar, amp or a pedal, whatever it is they do, they do it best. Let’s take a look at the nominees.

Oopegg Supreme Collection Trailbreaker Mark I

Boutique Jazzmaster-inspired offsets are a great way to instantly communicate that yes, you have great taste in weird-looking guitars but also those tastes are far too niche to be catered to by even the most outre of offerings from Fender or Gibson. Enter, then, the Oopegg Supreme Collection Trailbreaker Mark I, which combines the best of both Fender and Gibson camps: with a shorter scale length and vintage-voiced humbuckers, as well as a Descendent vibrato and a single-coil in the middle position it’s a true all-rounder, not to mention absolutely beautifully designed and made.

Positive Grid Spark Mini

The Positive Grid Spark Mini sounds absolutely bonkers for such a small amplifier. Yes, smart practice solutions are not hard to come by, but for us the Positive Grid Spark Mini is the best of the lot so far. Its smart features actually warrant that descriptor, streamlining the path to you finding new sounds, recording yourself and building up a new tone. It’s also loaded with the same sort of passive bass drivers you might find on portable bluetooth speakers, it doesn’t sound anywhere near as boxy as you might think it would looking at it.

Boss RE-202

The legendary Roland Space Echo has pretty much defined the sound of multi-head tape echo pedals for a generation. The latest revamp from Boss came in two forms: the compact RE-2, and the bigger RE-202. The RE-202 was our firm favourite, offering more tonal wackiness right there at your feet with its extra footswitches, an ‘aged’ tape mode and an extra tape head thrown in for good measure. It’s more than just a shrunk-down reissue: it’s a downright essential delay pedal for anyone who’s ever felt that magnetic pull of, well, magnetic tape.

