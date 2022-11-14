The Guitar.com Awards 2022: The Gamechanger Award nominees

Every year, the guitar industry shocks us with its ingenuity – for a passion that primarily focuses on the celebration of things that were created somewhere between 50 and a hundred years ago, barely a month passes without someone finding an ingenious new way to give us the stuff that we love in an innovative, more user-friendly or more affordable fashion.

But amongst these products there are some that stand out from the crowd – ideas whose impact ripples beyond the product itself and has the potential to permanently shift the needle when it comes to their particular sector or niche. There are the prime needle-movers of 2022.

Blackstar St James

While many of their competitors focus all their energies on making headphones, speakers and other lifestyle accessories, Blackstar remains a brand that is firmly about designing and making amps, and that’s perhaps why many of the industry’s most impressive innovations in recent years have come out of the UK-brand’s ‘Dept 10’ R&D lab.

The St James is another ‘how have they done that?’ hit, somehow combining proper valve amp tech with the convenience of modern digital recording, in a package that is almost disconcertingly light. Remarkable.

Jamstik Studio MIDI

What if a product opens up a world that you never really considered before? That’s what Jamstik’s latest innovation does for guitarists and the always murky world of MIDI. With remarkable note-tracking and the genuine feel of a real guitar, this might be the easiest and most inspiring way to incorporate synths, pads and all the other secrets of the music tech world into your music.

Not everyone will want to do this, of course, but for those who want to expand their horizons beyond what you see at your feet on a pedalboard, the Jamstik represents a potential turning point for the electric guitar as a creative instrument.

Taylor 722ce

The planet is dying. The ice caps are melting, weather is getting more extreme, our resources are running out – it’s not a fun time, frankly. The guitar industry is far too small to make a meaningful impact on that of course, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try – and sometimes doing what’s best for the planet means changing perceptions along the way.

Taylor has been at the forefront of the efforts to make guitar-building more sustainable for years now, but the 700 Series Koa guitars released in 2022 is it’s most polarising departure yet. But Taylor making its flagship series with sustainable Hawaiian koa, regardless of how different these instruments may look and sound to a ‘traditional’ acoustic guitar sends a clear message – the world is changing, and guitar building is changing with it. Thankfully, as the 722ce demonstrates – that doesn’t have to mean a future without remarkable and inspiring instruments.

