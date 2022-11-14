The Guitar.com Awards 2022: Hype Award nominees

The guitar industry is good at hype: from pedals filling your YouTube subscription feeds all at once, to certain sounds being linked forever to hard-to-find amps, guitars and pedals, it’s unavoidable. For the Hype award, we’re looking at the products that kicked up that whirlwind and used it best – and actually deserve all the shouting from the rooftops that happened when they were announced.

MXR x AnalogMan Duke Of Tone

Getting an AnalogMan pedal isn’t easy – for some, the lengthy waiting time will be worth it for the pinnacle of boutique pedal-building. For everyone else, there’s the MXR Duke Of Tone: a mass-market version of AnalogMan’s single-sided three-mode overdrive pedal, the Prince of Tone, albeit one that you can go out and purchase and receive within a normal shipping time. With the higher-scale production numbers, MXR has also shrunk the pedal into a mini enclosure for extra pedalboard convenience.

Advertisement

So has there been any sonic compromise in converting the Prince to a Duke? In a word: no. It sounds truly fantastic, offering the singing, rich overdrive that made the original so enviable.

Read our full review here.

Line 6 DL4 MkII

The DL4 is an absolutely legendary delay pedal: since its release in the 1990s it changed the face of guitar music and encouraged countless guitarists to get weird with their delay sounds. So a revamped version was big news: almost as big and just as green as the original., MkII of the DL4 unsurprisingly landed with a big splash onto the guitar pedal side of Instagram.

And deservedly so: not only does the new pedal offer all the same sounds as the original, it also overlays an entirely new bank of sounds on top. Choosing to preserve the original sounds in all their glitchy, early-digital-pedal glory is a great move, but some of the less desirable aspects of the old pedal have been cut in favour of a modern design, such as the bulky battery compartment or the slightly too flexible plastic case.

Read our full review here.

Advertisement

Fender American Vintage II Telecaster Thinline

Fender’s new American Vintage II line is the stuff of dreams for vintage fans. The whole range had impressive attention to detail, but for the guitars fitted with wide-range humbuckers there was an extra bonus: CuNiFe’s back! Yes, the elusive alloy that Fender reintroduced in 2020 now has a home in the most accurate vintage Fender reissues yet.

It’s hard to overstate just how damn good these pickups sound, and paired with the rest of the vintage-accurate specifications Fender created a dream guitar for fans of vintage stuff, without the massive price-tag, worn frets, corroded pots and so on that can crop up with real vintage examples.

The hype that the guitar community can whip up around materials can sometimes veer into pseudoscience – but pickups are one area where the difference is immediately noticeable. With CuNiFe, believe the hype.

Read our full review here.