Is there a guitarist in your life this holiday season you’d like to treat? Maybe you don’t have the budget for a big gift, or are just looking to throw in something extra to the present pile? Here’s a list of the best stocking stuffers for guitarists in 2021, small gifts that are sure to warm the heart of any six-string player.

At a glance:

Rechargeable Snark tuner

Everyone likes being in tune. No one likes buying batteries. Given the prominence of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, having a guitar tuner that runs on coin batteries seems unnecessarily harmful to the planet – and your wallet. Luckily, Snark’s new headstock tuner charges via USB and lasts for “weeks to months” of regular use.

Additionally, the tuning software has been upgraded, and the new coating on the clip isolates it from noisy environments. It’s a steal, too!

Lists for $29.99.

Find out more at snarktuners.com.

D’Addario Get Back vegan guitar strap

Celebrating the launch of the all-revealing Peter Jackson documentary, D’Addario has launched this sleek vegan leather guitar or bass strap. With D’Addario’s experience in making accessories, you’re assured it’s a quality piece – with a wide design to help keep your instrument in place, and a striking black-on-white colour scheme that pays tribute to the biggest rock band of all time.

Lists for £52 / $39.99.

Find out more at daddario.com.

TC Electronic Spark Mini

Buying for someone who needs a boost? This should do the trick, literally, as this is a tiny boost pedal from TC Electronic. Clean boosts are great pedals because they’re so simple – it makes them all the more versatile. Put it before an overdrive pedal for a burst of extra distortion, or afterwards for a leap in volume for a solo. Use it as an ‘always on’ sweetener for an amplifier, or to compensate for a less-than-powerful pickup.

Lists for £49 / $59.

Find out more at www.tcelectronic.com.

Ibanez Analog Delay Mini

The Analog Delay Mini from Ibanez packs classic sounds into a tiny package. Its delay time ranges from 20 to 600ms, and so it’s great for surfy slapback, self-oscillating chaos or adding some subtle space to your playing. And given its tiny enclosure, it’s an easy addition to any pedalboard.

Lists for £95 / $119.99.

Find out more at www.ibanez.com.

The ProCo Lil’ Rat

The ProCo Rat is one of the most revered distortion pedals of all time, and throughout its history, it’s always been affordable. The Lil’ Rat shrinks it down even further, offering the same classic distortion sounds loved by everyone from Blur to Sunn O))).

Lists for ‎£85 / $69.99.

Find out more at ratdistortion.com.

Dunlop Hendrix Fuzz Face Mini

Similarly revered is the Fuzz Face, but its full-sized form factor leaves something to be desired for the space-conscious guitarist. The Mini Hendrix Fuzz Face offers classic Hendrixian fuzziness in a smaller form factor, and for just around $100. Just don’t expect to be able to play the Purple Haze solo perfectly immediately.

Lists for £99 / $119.99.

Find out more at jimdunlop.com.

The EBow

If you’re looking for a gift for a more experimental player, then the Ebow is a perfect option. Functioning a little like a guitar pickup in reverse, the Ebow excites your strings into vibration without the need for you to pick. This means you can create violin-like melody lines, or (especially when combined with some other effects) some dronal, ambient soundscapes. It sounds like very little else, and opens up a whole world of possibilities for fun musical exploration.

Lists for £99 / $99.95.

Find out more at ebow.com.

The SpiderCapo

Speaking of experimental playing, the SpiderCapo is another great option. It works like a regular capo, however, instead of holding down all of the strings at the same fret, levers allow you to leave some strings open. This means the possibility of playing some very interesting chord voicings – some even completely impossible with a regular capo.

Lists for £29.99 / $29.99.

Find out more at spidercapo.com.

Blackstar Fly 3 Practice amp

Blackstar’s Fly 3 has been a staple of the world of miniature guitar amplifiers for years. With just three watts of power, it kicks out marvellously beefy overdrive tones and some rather nice clean tones as well. It completely forgoes the fizzy buzzing that’s characteristic of amplifiers of this size and power, and makes bedroom practice sound great. And for the price, it’s hard to beat.

Lists for £58 / $74.99.

Find out more at blackstaramps.com.

Fender Mustang Micro

Fender’s Mustang Micro takes a direct approach to a compact practice amp, and the solution couldn’t be simpler. Plug the Mustang Micro straight into your guitar, then jack in your favourite pair of headphones. The sounds on offer are truly impressive for something that’s smaller than a pack of cards. On top of some great tones, there’s also Bluetooth music streaming, and the ability to record directly to your DAW via USB-C, all for under a hundred quid. A no-brainer for the guitarist on the go.

Lists for £89.99 / $100.

Find out more at fender.com.