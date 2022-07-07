James Bay partners up with Fender to offer fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson

James Bay has partnered up with Fender to give five lucky fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson later with the singer-songwriter later this month.

Taking place on 25 July at the brand new Fender Artist Showroom in Covent Garden, London, fans can enter the competition by pre-ordering Bay’s third album, Leap, in any format.

To be eligible to win the competition, orders must be placed before 4pm on 14 July, before winners are selected at random and contacted via email on 15 July.

You can watch the announcement of the competition in a video posted to James Bay’s YouTube channel below:

Speaking about the initiative in a statement, Bay said, “Learning to play the guitar always worked best for me when I had someone there to show me.

“It’s the most fun and most interactive way to learn. I’m excited to get together at Fender and pass on some of my favorite tricks and moves to help someone better their playing too.”

Bay has had a long-time standing partnership with Fender and has made history with his rule-breaking Pink Lemonade Mustang, in which he convinced the manufacturers to put the words “pink lemonade” on the headstock.

Speaking to Guitar World, the guitarist notes how “It’s a first for Fender. Apparently, on every headstock they’ve ever produced, they’ve never put anything more than the model name after the word ‘Fender’.

“There were a lot of boardroom meetings to just allow one guitar to get made like that”.

Leap is set for release on July 8 via Mercury/Republic.

You can preorder the album and find out more about the in-person guitar contest via JamesBay.com.