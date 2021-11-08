Subscribe
Win! A D’Angelico Excel Gramercy worth £719!

The New York brand’s updated take on the grand auditorium model includes bold aesthetics and exotic woods  – enter now to win this killer acoustic.

By Samuel Roberts
D'Angelico Excel Gramercy

D’Angelico’s acoustic line was first launched back in 2015, and the Excel Gramercy is the company’s suitably flamboyant take on the grand auditorium design. The Excel Gramercy features a solid Sitka spruce top with scalloped X-bracing, while the back and sides are laminated Macassar ebony. The soundboard is finished in handsome Vintage Sunburst finish contrasting nicely with D’Angelico’s customary art deco headstock.

Based around a 25-inch scale length and a 4.74-inch body depth and Venetian cutaway, the Gramercy is lightweight and well balanced, sporting a comfortable 14-fret mahogany neck with a slim C carve, plus a Fishman Presys+ active pickup and preamp system

