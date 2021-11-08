Win! A D’Angelico Excel Gramercy worth £719!

D’Angelico’s acoustic line was first launched back in 2015, and the Excel Gramercy is the company’s suitably flamboyant take on the grand auditorium design. The Excel Gramercy features a solid Sitka spruce top with scalloped X-bracing, while the back and sides are laminated Macassar ebony. The soundboard is finished in handsome Vintage Sunburst finish contrasting nicely with D’Angelico’s customary art deco headstock.

Based around a 25-inch scale length and a 4.74-inch body depth and Venetian cutaway, the Gramercy is lightweight and well balanced, sporting a comfortable 14-fret mahogany neck with a slim C carve, plus a Fishman Presys+ active pickup and preamp system

To enter, simply answer the following question. Good luck!

