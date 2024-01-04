logo
Dolly Parton gifts custom rhinestoned guitar to Texas drag queen

Brigitte Bandit hit the headlines earlier this year when she addressed the Senate in full drag.

Dolly Parton has gifted a guitar to a drag queen to celebrate her work for the LGBTQ+ community in Texas.

Earlier this year, Brigitte Bandit, who is based in Austin, Texas, hit the headlines when she addressed the Senate in full drag, testifying against the restriction of “sexually-orientated performances”, including a “male performer exhibiting as female” while singing, lip syncing and dancing.

And as a result of her hard work, country legend and all-round music icon Dolly Parton made sure her appreciation was known with a special gift.

Bandit – who has performed as Dolly Parton numerous times – was presented with the mystery item on Friday (29 December), which at first appeared to be a large box wrapped in pink paper.

The box was then opened in front of an audience to display a custom acoustic guitar, covered in rhinestones and signed with the words: “To Brigitte. Love, Dolly Parton”.

You can see Bandit’s reaction below:

The drag queen then went on to express her gratitude in an Instagram post.

“Never did I ever imagine I’d be sent a custom rhinestoned guitar signed by Dolly herself to me after seeing the work I’ve done this year. I love you Dolly Parton thank you so much for helping me find my strength in femininity and kindness, and thank you to my kingdom castmates for such a special tribute moment”

