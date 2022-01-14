ESP Guitars launches 43 new models for 2022

ESP has kicked off the new year by introducing a huge 43 new models for 2022, including a number of new finish options for existing guitars, and several models featuring an EverTune bridge.

Snakebyte Camo finish

James Hetfield’s signature Snakebyte guitar gets a new camouflage finish for 2022, on both the LTD and ESP versions. The guitar keeps its core specifications, such as a pair of Hetfield’s signature EMG JH SET active humbuckers and a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece.

LTD Arrow Series additions

ESP’s futuristic take on the V, the Arrow Series, is getting four new models for 2022. The LTD Deluxe Arrow-1000NT comes in Charcoal Metallic Satin, and has a hard-tail string-through-body with a recessed TonePros TOM bridge, as well as neck-through construction and stainless steel frets. There’s a pair of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker active pickups, and a single volume control.

The LTD Arrow-200 in Military Green Satin is the most affordable of the additions, with set-neck construction, an LTD Floyd Rose tremolo and a set of high output ESP LH-301 pickups with black covers.

The LTD Deluxe Arrow-1000 EverTune adds an EverTune hardtail bridge, which offers solid tuning stability thanks to innovative constant-tension tech. It’s finished in all-black.

The LTD Deluxe Arrow-1000 has a quilted maple top, and is finished in Charcoal Burst Satin. It features neck-through construction, a matching headstock finish, a Macassar ebony fingerboard, stainless steel frets, a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker active pickups and a Floyd Rose 1000SE bridge.

LTD EC Series additions

Seven new guitars have joined ESP’s popular LTD EC Series. Firstly, the LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Baritone. It’s a 27-inch baritone, and is finished in Charcoal Metallic Satin. It has 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side dots, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with hardtail string-through tailpiece, and a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker active pickups.

The LTD Deluxe EC-1000 comes in a transparent purple sunburst and has 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets. Electronics consist of a set of EMG 60TW-R and EMG 81 pickups in the neck and bridge, respectively.

The LTD Deluxe EC-1000T CTM EverTune adds an EverTune bridge to the range, and offers classy black-and-gold aesthetics with 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets and two Fishman Fluence Classic pickups

The new LTD Deluxe EC-1000T CTM comes in Violet Shadow, a transparent sunburst that shows the guitar’s flamed maple top. There’s multi-ply binding for the body and headstock, as well as a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic Humbucker pickups with multiple voicings, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a TonePro locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. This guitar also comes in Vintage Gold Satin, and in Charcoal Burst. The Charcoal Burst version has single-ply rather than multi-ply binding.

The most affordable of the additions to the EC range is the LTD EC-201, which has set-neck construction, 24 extra-jumbo frets and a single LH-150B pickup. The single volume knob offers push-pull coil-splitting, too.

EX Series additions

The LTD EX range gets just two additions for 2022. There’s the LTD EX-7 Baritone Black Metal, seven-string 27-inch scale guitar with an all-black finish for the body, hardware and electronics. The macassar ebony fingerboard has no inlays and glow-in-the-dark side markers. The guitar has a set-through maple neck, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking bridge and tailpiece, and a single direct-mount EMG 81-7H humbucker.

The LTD EX-201 is an affordable way to get into the extreme EX shape, and offers a reverse matching headstock and a single direct-mount ESP LH-150B pickup with antique nickel cover, which can be split for single-coil sounds with a push-pull volume knob. A high output pickup, the LH-150B is great for rock and metal, and has an antique nickel cover.

F Series LTD Deluxe F-1001

The F Series gets a single addition for 2022, with the LTD Deluxe F-1001 coming in the “iridescent” Violet Andromeda Satin finish. It has a set-through, extra-thin maple neck, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a Floyd Rose 1000SE bridge with stainless steel screws, and a single direct-mount EMG 81TW pickup.

H Series and H3 Series additions

The H Series and the H3 Series get four additions in total. The H-1000 Evertune comes in see-through purple sunburst, with an EverTune bridge, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

The LTD Deluxe H3-1000FR comes in Snow White, with an extra-thin maple neck, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a Floyd Rose 1000SE vibrato, and a set of EMG 66TW and EMG 57 pickups in the neck and bridge respectively.

The LTD Deluxe H3-1000 comes in a transparent Black Cherry finish, with a quilted maple top. There’s 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with a string-through hardtail, as well as a set of direct-mount Seymour Duncan Sentient and Pegasus pickups in the neck and bridge respectively.

The LTD Deluxe H3-1007 Baritone is a 27-inch scale seven-string. It comes in a transparent black sunburst finish, with a set of direct-mount Seymour Duncan Sentient and Pegasus pickups in the neck and bridge respectively.

New finishes for the ’87 Series

Two new finishes have been added to the ‘87 series for 2022. The LTD M-1 Custom ’87 is now available in Dark Metallic Purple and Metallic Gold finishes, while the LTD Mirage Deluxe ’87 is now available in Snow White and Metallic Gold.

M Series and MH Series additions

The M Series and the MH Series get five additions in total, spanning a range of prices and features. The LTD Deluxe M-1000 in Snow White features a set-through neck with 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, as well as a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers, a compound neck radius and a Floyd Rose 1000SE bridge.

The LTD Deluxe M-1001NT comes with a quilted maple top underneath a Charcoal Burst finish, with bolt-on construction, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a matching-finish for the reverse headstock, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with a string-through hardtail, and a single direct-mount coil-splittable EMG 81TW.

The LTD M-201 is the lowest price addition to the M series, with a similar approach to the EC-201. It features a string-through hardtail bridge, 24 frets, and a single coil-splittable direct-mount ESP LH-150B pickup.

The LTD Deluxe MH-1000 Baritone is a six-string 27-inch scale guitar, with neck-through construction, 24 extra jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-through tailpiece, and a set of direct-mount EMG 81 and EMG 60TW-R pickups.

The LTD Deluxe MH-1000 introduces ESP’s new Black Ocean finish, with a quilted maple top It has 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a Floyd Rose 1000SE vibrato, and a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers.

Phoenix Series additions

ESP’s Firebird-inspired Phoenix series gets three additions for 2022. The LTD Phoenix-7 Baritone Black Metal brings a seven-string version of the shape to the Black Metal range, with a 27-inch baritone scale. The constriction is neck-through, with other features including a single Fishman Modern 7-String humbucker, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a TonePros locking TOM bridge with a string-through tailpiece.

The LTD Deluxe Phoenix-1000 EverTune is the first Phoenix model to be fitted with an EverTune bridge. It’s finished in Silver Sunburst Satin, with neck-through construction, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers.

The LTD Deluxe Phoenix-1000 has a transparent black sunburst finish, showing off a quilted maple top. It features neck-through construction, a matching finish for the headstock, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and a set of Seymour Duncan Phat Cat (neck) and Custom (bridge) pickups.

SN Series additions

The SN Series gets four additions for 2022. The LTD Deluxe SN-1000 EverTune introduces the EverTune bridge to the series, with the model available in a Charcoal Metallic Satin finish. It’s fitted with two Seymour Duncan Hot Strat single coils in the neck and middle positions, and a high-output Pegasus in the bridge position. Other shred-ready feetures include a compound fretboard radius with extra jumbo frets, and fretboard scalloping between frets 17 and 24.

The LTD Deluxe SN-1007 Baritone HT is the first SN Series model to be a seven-string, 27-inch scale guitar. It comes in a textured Black Blast finish, with a roasted maple neck , 24-extra jumbo stainless steel frets, fret scalloping from frets 17-24, a black bone nut, a Hipshot hardtail string-through bridge, and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

The LTD Deluxe SN-1000HT Fire Blast is a little bit more stripped-back – literally. It has a textured, sandblasted Fire Blast finish over a swamp ash body, as well as a roasted maple neck, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a black bone nut, a Hipshot string-through hardtail bridge and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

The LTD Deluxe SN-1000FR comes finished in Snow White, and includes a double-locking Floyd Rose 1000SE vibrato. There’s a roasted maple neck, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, fret scalloping between frets 17 and 24, and two Fishman Fluence Single Width pickups in the neck and middle positions and a Fishman Fluence Classic humbucker in the bridge.

TE Series additions

The TE Series gets three additions in total for 2022. At the premium end of things, there’s the LTD Deluxe TE-1000 finished in Snow White, with set-through construction, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a Hipshot string-through hardtail bridge and a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

At the more affordable end are the LTD TE-200 with a gloss black finish, and the LTD TE-201 with a satin black finish. The LTD-TE-200 has a pair of ESP LH-150 humbuckers, while the LTD TE-201has a single ESP LH-150B humbucker.

Viper Series additions

The Viper Series gets three new additions for 2022. The LTD DeluxeViper-1000 Baritone is a 27-scale guitar with 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and a set of EMG 60TW-R and EMG 81 pickups in the neck and bridge respectively.

The LTD Deluxe Viper-1000 EverTune brings the EverTune bridge to the Viper series, and features 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a pair of EMG 60TW-R and EMG 81 pickups in the neck and bridge.

The LTD Deluxe Viper-1000M has a mahogany body finished in transparent black cherry, with 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru-body, and a set of direct-mount Fishman Open Core Humbucker pickups.

A new finish for the LTD TL-6

ESP’s chambered transducer-electric guitar, the TL-6, is now available in Purple Sparkle Burst. It come s with a Graphtech NuBone-XB nut and saddle, a Fishman SONICORE pickup and a TL-3 preamp with an onboard tuner.