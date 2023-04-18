Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival returns with Joe Bonamassa, John Mayer Trio and more on its roster

Tickets for the two-day shredding extravaganza will go on sale this Friday.

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival is returning for the first time after a 3-year hiatus with a star-studded lineup of more than 40 artists.

Set to take place on 23 and 24 September at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the festival will be joined by a number of industry heavyweights, including Joe Bonamassa, ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Santana, Stephen Stills, the War on Drugs, Robert Randolph, John Mayer Trio, Los Lobos, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Robbie Robertson, Taj Mahal, Jakob Dylan, Molly Tuttle, and, of course, Clapton himself, who will be performing on both nights.

Crossroads 2023 also marks the sixth time the festival is making an appearance since its inception in 1999. Previous festivals took place in 2019, 2013, 2010, 2007 and 2004.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday (21 April) at 10am PT via Ticketmaster. Do note that each day of the festival will be sold as a separate ticket and that there will not be 2-day passes available.

In addition to the concerts, longtime festival co-sponsor Guitar Center will also be hosting the Guitar Center Festival Village on-site adjacent to the arena on Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. LIVE.

Rare guitars and gear from the biggest names in the industry will be exhibited throughout the Village. Festival-goers can get up close and personal with Guitar Center’s multi-million dollar Legends Collection, including Clapton’s “Blackie” Strat and cherry ES-335, and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Lenny” Strat.

Learn more at crossroadsguitarfestival.com