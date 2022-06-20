Here’s everything you need to know about Guitar Summit 2022

Europe’s biggest guitar show is back after its COVID-19 hiatus, returning to Manneheim’s Rosengarten from 9-11 September with a weekend dedicated to electric and acoustic guitar, basses, effects pedals and amps.

The guitar show will feature over 500 international exhibitors, and 100 workshops across the seven stages in the venue, as well as “The Friday and Saturday Night in Concert”, which will offer jam sessions and concerts with musicians from all around the world.

The event will also feature a series of masterclasses and will not only include the ex-Ozzy guitarist Gus G, the two fingerstyle experts Mike Dawes and Jon Gomm, and Strat King Thomas Blug, but also Tom Quayle and Jeff Loomis, who have both made a name for themselves with their sophisticated playing styles.

While some masterclasses will cost an additional fee, ranging from €80-130, there will also be 100 free workshops throughout the weekend.

In addition to this, the drummer of the Berlin medieval band TANZWUT will be honouring the late Randy Rhoads, the guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne, through an exhibition of 77 guitars in the Randy Rhoads Shape from various manufacturers at Guitar Summit.

Matching the exhibition, a prominent band will pay tribute to the life’s work of the guitarist during the Saturday Night in Concert show.

A three day ticket for the event can be bought for €39, while Friday and Saturday day tickets cost €29, with Sunday having a reduced fee for €19. Additionally, there is an under-14 ticket for €15.

For more information about the event and ticketing, you can visit guitarsummit.com.