Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot to headline massive 20th anniversary Download Festival

Download festival has announced its line up for next year, including headliners Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot in a four night run to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The rock and metal festival will take place in June 2023, and bands such as Evanesence, Architects, Ghost, Placebo, Nova Twins and many more will be performing, with even more artists to be announced.

2022’s Download fest saw the first full-scale event since COVID-19, following a scaled down Download Pilot in 2021. Its headliners were Kiss, Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden.

Next year, Metallica will perform two unique headline sets (no song repeats) on Thursday (8 June) and Saturday (10 June), while Bring Me The Horizon will perform on Friday (9 June) and Slipknot will take to the stage on Sunday (11 June).

Metallica return to the festival’s home Donington Park, Leicestershire after more than a decade away. The band said in a statement (via NME): “We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history. On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way fuckin’ cool. Bring it on!!”

Bring Me The Horizon will be taking their first headline slot, Oli Sykes said: “Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter. It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

Slipknot will play their fifth headline slot, turntablist Sid Wilson said: “Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (10 November) at 10am GMT. There is a pre-sale open now for Barclaycard card holders. Find out more at downloadfestival.co.uk.