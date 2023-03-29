Metallica, Ozzy Osboure, Tool, and more tease video for mysterious new festival

Videos with the accompanying text, “Are you ready for a PowerTrip?” are being shared by some huge names in rock.

Huge names in rock and metal such as Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Iron Maiden and AC/DC appear to be teasing a new festival called Powertrip.

Videos are being shared by the bands, with each accompanied by text which reads, “Are you ready for a PowerTrip?” As well as this, text “Calling all headbangers” also features, and the name of potential venue, Brooke’s Desert Gardens – Metal Basin Wilderness.

Along with the teaser clips, a website for the allusive Powertrip is live, which says more will be revealed on 30 March, and allows fans to sign up to a newsletter or text alerts for more information.

The official website appears to be under the ownership of Goldenvoice, which (as reported by Metal Hammer) is a company set up by Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett.

Goldenvoice were responsible for 2016 festival, The Desert Trip, which hosted the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.

Ozzy Osbourne responded to rumours that he had retired from touring earlier this month. After cancelling a run of tour dates due to his health, Osbourne spoke on Ozzy’s Boneyard, where he clarified the speculation.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour, I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off,” he said.

“I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs,’ I’m fucking not dying,” he cleared up.

