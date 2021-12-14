Nominations are here for the UK Americana Awards 2022

Nominations have been unveiled for the 2022 edition of the UK Americana Awards. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place on 27 January 2022, just after AmericanaFest UK. Both events are hosted by The Americana Music Association UK.

The awards categories recognise a range of UK and international talent, with prizes for UK and International albums, songs and artists of the year. Nominated artists include Yola for the record Stand For Myself, Ida Mae for the record Click Click Domino and Amethyst Kia for the record Wary + Strange.

Additionally, a number of special awards have been announced. Lucinda Williams will receive the International Lifetime Achievement Award, and Beth Orton will receive the Trailblazer award. The full list of nominees is below, and tickets are available at theamauk.org.

UK Americana Awards 2022 nominations:

UK Album of the Year

Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher Turpin)

Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)

The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone Felice, David Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)

Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)

International Album of the Year

Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)

Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)

Arrivals by Declan O’Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)

Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)

UK Song of the Year

This Ain’t The Life by Lauren Housley (written by Lauren Housley)

Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah Siskind)

Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver Spalding)

Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)

International Song of the Year

Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)

Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)

Right on Time by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

Jeremiah by Sierra Ferrell (written by Sierra Ferrell)

UK Artist of the Year

Elles Bailey

The Staves

John Smith

Yola

International Artist of the Year

Rhiannon Giddens

Amythyst Kiah

Allison Russell

Taylor Swift

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Thomas Dibb

Joe Harvey-Whyte

Mark Lewis

Michele Stodart