Peter Frampton announces three UK shows for his farewell tour

Peter Frampton has announced three homecoming UK dates for his Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour.

In a statement confirming the news, Frampton said, “Great news!! I am continuing my PF Finale Tour this November in the UK. My band and I have been chomping at the bit to play and can’t wait to keep our promise to play for you again. Thanks for your patience.”

Tickets on sale March 30th! @RoyalAlbertHall @RegandVic pic.twitter.com/90bQEXVCwf — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 28, 2022

The shows are set to take place in November, and tickets go on sale this Wednesday (30 March) at 12pm local time. VIP packages are available directly from Peter Frampton’s website.

In 2019, Frampton announced his retirement from touring after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis, a degenerative muscle disease that weakens the body’s muscles. The guitarist told Rolling Stone that “right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.”

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frampton was forced to cancel the UK/European stretch of his farewell tour in summer 2020, so the news should come as a relief for fans who are looking to catch the musician on tour for the final time.

Last year, as he released his instrumental album Frampton Forgets The Words, Frampton told Washington Post: “I would love to go back on the road. But it all depends. I’m doing okay right now, but it’s definitely not as good as the last time I toured.”

The expansive “Finale – The Farewell Tour” will also include a run of over 50 shows across the US this summer, and will see Frampton hit nearly every major city. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and his son Julian Frampton will be appearing alongside Frampton on select dates, though it remains unclear whether that will include the British shows.