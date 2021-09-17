This year’s Music China has been postponed to January 2022

Musical instrument trade show Music China, originally set to happen in October of this year and one of the largest in the world, has been delayed until 14-17 January 2022 due to COVID-19.

The postponement comes in light of the Chinese government’s developing pandemic restrictions, which have recently been increased. The event will happen at its original venue, the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

In addition to the postponement, extra safety measures are being implemented. At the rescheduled January event, extra hygiene measures will include face recognition, entry checkpoints to verify health declaration codes, and temperature scans. Participants will also be required to submit travel records and wear a face mask at all times.

Advertisement

Organisers said in a statement: “Although preparations had been in full swing to welcome exhibitors and visitors to mark the 20th anniversary edition, the organisers believe that this step into January is a wise decision, because providing a safe trade fair for all participants and staff members should remain a top priority. In January, the organisers will celebrate the important milestone and continue to provide a quality trade platform for conducting business activities, brand building, education and networking.

“As one of the world’s largest trade fairs for musical instruments, Music China provides an important convergence point for the full range of Western and Chinese musical instruments, and an ideal destination for industry players, professionals and enthusiasts alike to hold business discussions and exchange new ideas. The show’s prestigious fringe programme also offers a wide variety of conferences, panel discussions and live outdoor music shows.”

The new dates are just a week away from when Winter NAMM was set to happen in Anaheim, California. This too has been postponed, and will now take place across 3-5 June 2022, and merge with Summer NAMM.