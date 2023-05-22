Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp reveal Sunday Lunch Rock Party tour dates

“Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

Rocking couple Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp are taking their Sunday Lunch covers series out on the road, and the official dates and venues have been announced.

The tour was originally confirmed back in June of 2022, with Willcox stating on Twitter that more information was to come. She launched the Sunday Lunch series on YouTube in 2020 with King Crimson guitarist (and her husband) Fripp, where the two covered some of rock’s biggest hits from their kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The forthcoming tour has now been announced as the Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour, with a full list of dates unveiled. Kicking-off later this month (May) at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester, UK, the duo will then perform a run of shows from September through October.

“We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” said Willcox in a video. “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band – an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

The dates are as follows:

May:

26 – Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

27 – Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

September:

30 – Wimborne, Tivoli

October

1 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

7 – Harrogate, Royal Hall

8 – Whitley Bay, Playhouse

9 – Salford, The Lowry, Lyric Theatre

14 – Worthing, Assembly Hall

16 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

19 – Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

20 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

21 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Buxton, Opera House

26 – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

28 – Swansea, Grand Theatre

29 – Birmingham, Town Hall

The pair will be performing songs from their own respective back catalogues as well as covers of Metallica, Black Sabbath and more, similar to the video series. They also shared a look back on where the Sunday Lunch journey began on Willcox’s YouTube channel just yesterday (21 May):

