Blink-182 and Green Day to headline When We Were Young Fest 2023

The official line up for When We Were Young Festival 2023 has been announced and it includes Blink-182 and Green Day as headliners.

The first When We Were Young Fest was announced earlier this year and is set to take place later this month across the 22, 23 and 29 October – meaning pop-punk fans will have yet another fiesta to look forward to next year.

The 2023 rendition of the festival will take place in the same location, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, on 21 October next year. Alongside its two headliners, a multitude of other acts have already been confirmed which will cause much excitement for those who once found themselves saying, ‘It’s not a phase, mum!’

Confirmed for When We Were Young Festival 2023 are artists such as Good Charlotte, 30 Seconds To Mars, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup, Simple Plan and many more. Check out the official poster below:

What’s our age again? When We Were Young, 2023. LFG 🖤 Register now for the presale that starts Friday, October 14th at 10 AM PT. $19.99 down payment plans available. #WWWY https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/wQCPKBdkjg — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 11, 2022

This year’s WWWY Fest will host Paramore, who recently returned to release music following a four year hiatus, and My Chemical Romance as its headliners. It has been described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, and its official site map has officially been shared on Twitter, revealing five different stages where its iconic bands of the noughties will put on their shows:

New updated map! We value ours fans experience. In our updated site map, we have expanded our GA area. Time to party in the pit.🤘 Official WWWY 2022 site map 🖤🥀 Keep it handy. Heads up re-entry will be permitted. Check the FAQ for more info. pic.twitter.com/fbfEGbSKkg — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 6, 2022

The announcement of 2023’s event comes hot on the heels of the return of Blink-182 with Tom DeLonge rejoining the band following his departure in 2015. The band announced they would be embarking on a global tour commencing March 2023, and revealed they would be dropping a new single, Edging, this Friday, as well.

Presale for When We Were Young Festival 2023 begins this Friday (14 October) at 10am PT, with tickets starting at $19.99. You can find out more at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.