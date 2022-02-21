Fripp and Toyah get their grunge on with cover of Smashing Pumpkin’s Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox’s Sunday Lunch covers series is back: on the table this week, a take on Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet With Butterfly Wings.
Last week, the pair headed back to the old school punk they covered all across January for a special Valentine’s Day rendition of Too Drunk To Fuck by The Dead Kennedys. Other punk classics they covered included Blitzkrieg Bop by The Ramones and Should I Stay Or Should I Go by The Clash.
This week, Fripp’s guitar work – despite his years playing in one of the most technically-challenging bands of all time – seems to be being pushed to its limit, as towards the end of the performance, a few bum notes cause him to scream “bollocks!” several times.
Take a look below.
“This weekend really has taken the lunch series to a whole new level! Bullet With Butterfly Wings as you’ve never seen or heard it before,” Willcox captioned the new video.