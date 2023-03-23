1981 Inventions hints at new pedal, Matt Hoopes “working on something big”

“I’m working on something big. Something loud,” Matt Hoopes told subscribers of the 1981 Inventions newsletter.

1981 Inventions, the effects company of musician Matt Hoopes that became an overnight success with the acclaimed DRV overdrive pedal, has hinted that it is “working on something big.”

In an email sent out to newsletter subscribers, Hoopes informed 1981 fans of a final run of DRV pedals “until further notice” – the reason? Something brand new, it seems.

“This will likely be my last batch of DRV available until further notice, as I’m working on something big. Something loud,” he wrote.

1981 Inventions, to date, has only released one pedal, but it’s a prominent one. The much-hyped DRV was developed with Jon Ashley of Bondi Effects, and surpassed expectations when it came out in 2019, earning Guitar.com’s 10/10 review score.

At the time, we called the DRV “Far more than an Instagram sensation” and “One of the best overdrive units we’ve ever heard.” Suffice to say, pedal fans will be watching for whatever Hoopes has in store for them with keen eyes.

And according to the email newsletter, it looks like you’ll still have time to pick up a DRV – available in Hyperfade in limited quantities and Classic finishes – before 1981 stops making them for a while.

Learn more at 1981inventions.com