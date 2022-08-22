1981 Inventions unveils new DRV variant with uber-retro design

1981 Inventions has unveiled its newest limited edition DRV pedal, named the DRV ALT UNIVERSE, featuring a colourful retro design.

The manufacturer, which specialises in highly nuanced preamp and distortion pedal design, has added to their DRV pedal line up which previously saw the DRV SKY BLUE SKY, featuring a light blue design, and DRV FRACTURED which donned a crackly magenta finish.

The pedal, and the story behind its creation, was revealed in a post to Instagram:

“Fun little edition here. Preorder now (link in bio). I’m calling it DRV ALT UNIVERSE, because it’s reminiscent, but feels completely different. Also, I have been watching a lot of “Into the Spider-Verse” with my kids haha.

“STORY TIME: My good bud Matt Pickett had originally commissioned this artwork to be a painted pedal, and the artist (Karen Schierhorn of Big Ear Pedals) recommended doing it as a designed print. It’s wild how the print goes over the holes for the knobs, and the whole thing reminds me of a multi-verse version of what a 1981 Inventions logo could be.”

The DRV ALT UNIVERSE runs on a standard 9v power supply, and comes with the standard DRV circuit seen on all previous releases, including Switchcraft 11 open-frame jacks and super-quiet soft-touch relay switching

The head of 1981 Inventions Matt Hoopes shared his excitement about the design: “Oh my goodness you guys this one is nuts. Such a cool concept. Colours are so rad. Stretchy and 80s nostalgia / This is my first diversion from the main logo on a pedal, and I am super stoked about it.’

The pedal is in limited supply and is available to pre order now and will ship in three to four weeks, on or before September 15.

As with other DRV releases, there is a matching ALT UNIVERSE t-shirt also available to pre order. For more information about how you can get your hands on the newest 1981 Inventions pedal, head to 1981inventions.com.