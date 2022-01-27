1995 Dumble Overdrive Special quickly becomes Reverb.com’s most watched item

A 1995 Dumble Overdrive Special has rocketed to the top of Reverb.com’s most-watched list, after being posted on the site for sale.

The news follows that of the passing of the legendary amp-builder Howard Dumble. His custom amplifiers were used by the likes of Carlos Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robben Ford, John Mayer and many others, and gained a reputation as some of the best-sounding amps in the world. The Overdrive Special was a particularly well-renowned amplifier, inspiring countless other amp and pedal builders to attempt to capture its tone.

This particular example is for sale via the Reverb shop of Play It Again Music. It’s described as being in excellent condition, and 100 per cent original, including the HRM circuit and the “hard to find” footswitch. Apparently, it has been used for only 20 hours since 2001, likely making it one of the most pristine Dumbles around.

The seller also notes that they will swap the amplifier for guitars of equal value, writing: “one or 100, let me know what you have.” Given the amplifier is listed for a cool $175,000, it’s hard to imagine what single guitar might have the same value for a trade.

Despite the hefty price, the amplifier has clearly sparked the interest of those exploring Reverb’s marketplace, as 405 people are now watching the listing.

You can check it out here.