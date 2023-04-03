$20,000 of unique guitars have been stolen from a shop in Australia

“Working in music shops there’s always someone trying to scam you.”

The idea of owning your dream guitar may seem out of reach for many, but not for a group in Australia, who stole $20,000 worth of unique guitars using a stolen credit card.

READ MORE: Nirvana producer reveals why Lithium from Nevermind was recorded on a click track

Salvi’s Fine Guitars, in Adelaide, South Australia, were subject to a series of fraudulent purchases after five rare guitars were purchased over four days. It is not known what guitar models were actually stolen.

“We’ve just had a couple of guys come through with some fake cards and they’ve decided to take advantage of a well-natured shop assistant and walked out with a couple,” Mr Salvi told ABC Radio Adelaide.

“It’s a bit of a drag, but these guys know what they’re doing, there’s a lot of it going on. Working in music shops there’s always someone trying to scam you.”

The shop owner says he became suspicious when he saw the irregularities in the sales, before going straight to the police.

While on his way to police station, the owner claims he received a phone call from a person who owned one of the stolen credit cards.

“I’m pretty out of pocket at the moment,” he admitted.

“These were unique guitars… the model of the scam is, buy something expensive, take it straight to [cash converters] and cash it in. That’s how they roll, that’s how they operate.”

In a post to facebook, Mr Salvi has stated that two of the five guitars have been found at cash converters in the city, and they have since been returned to him.