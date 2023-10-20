A Japanese handyman has invented a new foldable guitar – and it’s stored in a briefcase with a built-in amp

Thanks to the ingenuity of a Japanese handyman, the components of a basic guitar setup, including an amp, can now fit into one briefcase – and the guitar folds up.

Yuji Shimano has invented a foldable guitar for travelling, which comes with a velvet-textured briefcase featuring a built-in speaker and amplifier. He himself is a guitar player and it is believed he attempted to create a foldable guitar after getting frustrated with how much he has to lug around his instrument.

The inventor hopes his design will make it easier for players to make music when on the move, simply by bringing the compact briefcase wherever they need to go. Everything they would need to play, including the amp and speaker, is conveniently inside one box.

A long cord inside the briefcase can be used to plug the guitar into the built-in speaker and amplifier. The neck of the guitar, meanwhile, is concealed behind its body, and stretching it out of the briefcase reveals loose guitar strings.

A lock on the hinge system at the back of the guitar expands the length of the instrument which automatically tightens the strings to ready them for playing. The tuning knobs can be found on the side of the guitar, and once the instrument’s been tuned all there’s left to do is play the first chord. As soon as the player is done, they can pack it away by folding it back up again.

It’s not the first foldable guitar to exist, however. Last year, a smart guitar made in Korea, the Mogabi 200, was created and funded with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, which passed its initial $200,000 target on the first day. It featured a built-in Bluetooth speaker, a built-in recorder, with a 32GB memory and a reverb effect.