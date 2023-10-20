logo
News

A Japanese handyman has invented a new foldable guitar – and it’s stored in a briefcase with a built-in amp

Perfect for guitarists on the move…

Guitar.com logo on a green background with the word "news" written repeatedly

Image: Guitar.com

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Thanks to the ingenuity of a Japanese handyman, the components of a basic guitar setup, including an amp, can now fit into one briefcase – and the guitar folds up.

Yuji Shimano has invented a foldable guitar for travelling, which comes with a velvet-textured briefcase featuring a built-in speaker and amplifier. He himself is a guitar player and it is believed he attempted to create a foldable guitar after getting frustrated with how much he has to lug around his instrument.

The inventor hopes his design will make it easier for players to make music when on the move, simply by bringing the compact briefcase wherever they need to go. Everything they would need to play, including the amp and speaker, is conveniently inside one box.

A long cord inside the briefcase can be used to plug the guitar into the built-in speaker and amplifier. The neck of the guitar, meanwhile,  is concealed behind its body, and stretching it out of the briefcase reveals loose guitar strings.

A lock on the hinge system at the back of the guitar expands the length of the instrument which automatically tightens the strings to ready them for playing. The tuning knobs can be found on the side of the guitar, and once the instrument’s been tuned all there’s left to do is play the first chord. As soon as the player is done, they can pack it away by folding it back up again.

It’s not the first foldable guitar to exist, however. Last year, a smart guitar made in Korea, the Mogabi 200, was created and funded with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, which passed its initial $200,000 target on the first day.  It featured a built-in Bluetooth speaker, a built-in recorder, with a 32GB memory and a reverb effect.

Trending Now

1

“We were creating new skin”: How Black Pumas redefined their musical relationship for a more collaborative second album

2

A Brief History of Taylor Guitars

3

Five essential R.E.M. songs that guitarists need to hear

4

Blackstar St James plugin review: on par with Neural DSP?

5

Fender Tone Master Pro review: a very Fender floor modeller

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.