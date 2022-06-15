NewsGear

A Malcolm Young signature model and a $200 parlor guitar: Gretsch unveils more new guitars for 2022

The brand launched a range back in March.

By Cillian Breathnach
LE Malcolm Young Signature Jet
All images: Gretsch

As part of Fender’s large lineup reveal today, Gretsch has introduced a number of new models under its artist signature, Electromatic, Streamliner and Roots ranges of guitars.

G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin

Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin

This signature guitar for guitarist Nigel Hendroff features a chambered mahogany body, a flame maple top, a Bigsby tailpiece and a pair of BT-65 Broad’Tron humbuckers. There’s also a large vintage-style headstock and a chrome armrest.

Lists for $2,999 / £3,269 / €3,799.

G6131G-MY-RB Limited Edition Malcolm Young

This signature model for the late AC/DC guitarist Malcom Young, pictured at the top of this article, pays tribute to his early days with the instrument, before he stripped the finish and performed a number of his own mods. There’s a trio of pickups, a TV Jones Ray Butts Ful-Fidelity pickups in the bridge and neck positions, joined by a TV Jones Starwood humbucker in the middle position. The body is chambered mahogany, while other hardware includes a Harmonica-style adjusto-matic bridge pinned to an ebony base.

Lists for $2,799 / £3,179 / €3,699

New Electromatic Double Jets

G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby

Three new Electromatic double-jet models have been announced. The G5232 Double Jet is available in two versions: the G5232T, fitted with a Bigsby, and the G5232LH, a left-handed version fitted with a V-stoptail.

G5232LH Electromatic Double Jet FT with V-Stoptail

Both feature a double-cut chambered mahogany body, an arched maple top, a low-set mahogany neck and Filter’Tron pickups. The G5222 BT takes many of the same specifications, including the G5232LH’s V-stoptail, but replaces the pickups with a pair of Black Top Broad’Tron pickups.

G5222 Electromatic Double Jet BT with V-Stoptail

Lists for ($649 / £589 / €679 (G5232T and G5232LH), $549.99-$649 / £529-£589 / €609-€679 (G5222)

Streamliner

G2622T Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby

Two new Streamliner models have been announced, the G2622T Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby and the G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with V-Stoptail. Both feature a double-cutaway arched maple body, with chambered
A spruce centre block, as well as a nato neck and a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.

G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr Double Cut with VStoptail

Electronics are also the seam in both cases, with a pair of all-new Broad’Tron BT-2S humbuckers. The difference between the two models comes down to the bridge, which in the G2655’s case is a V-stoptail, and in the G2622T’s case is a Bigsby.

Lists for $549 / £659 / €659, (G2622T), $649 / £509 / €589 (G2655)

Roots collection

G9500

And finally there’s the new G9500 Jim Dandy. This flat-top acoustic comes in a standard and a limited edition. The standard edition bears a sapele body with X-bracing, as well as a dark ‘frontier satin’ finish.

G9500

The limited-edition version features an X-braced basswood body, finished in Nocturne Blue. Both versions are based on Gretsch’s Rex line of parlour guitars, with a short 24-inch scale length, and a neck set in at the 12th fret. Both are also the same price, listing for a very affordable $169 / £205 / €240.

