A new Squier baritone is here: the Classic Vibe Baritone Telecaster

Alongside a wide range of guitars celebrating its 40th anniversary, Squier has launched a new baritone Telecaster. And, luckily for fans of not paying two times the retail price, it seems it’s a standard production model rather than a limited edition.

READ MORE: Squier goes for the gold with 40th anniversary collection

The new baritone telecaster is a slight departure from the last Squier baritone, which was a Cabronita-style telecaster fitted with two P90s. Here, however, the new guitar is under the Classic Vibe range, meaning it’s a little more traditional, bar the scale-length.

The guitar comes in either three-colour sunburst or black, both options with binding. There’s a traditional Telecaster three-saddle hardtail bridge, as well as a pair of single-coil pickups controlled by a three-way blade switch, a volume and a tone control.

Advertisement

The Nyatoh body is joined to a maple neck with an Indian laurel fretboard, with a 9.5-inch radius, a bone nut, and a C-carve.

The guitar’s scale length is 27 inches, making it ideal for tuning down to B, or lower depending on your string guage. Given that it’s a good three inches shorter than a Bass VI’s scale of 30 inches, however, string tension will probably become a little too loose as you approach E1 standard.

The resale prices of Squier Baritones used to be a sore spot for fans of the guitars. Following a surge in baritone guitars’ popularity, the Squier Baritone Jazzmaster (initially sold for under $400) was being listed on Reverb.com for over $1,000, sometimes significantly more. This was repeated when the Cabronita Baritone Telecaster was first launched in 2020 as a limited edition. Its launch price was soon doubled on the resale market. Luckily, the Cabronita Bartone was re-introduced last year as a standard production model, and this baritone seems to also be a non-limited guitar.

The new Classic Vibe Baritone Telecaster lists for $499.99 / £429 / €499.