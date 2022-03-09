Pitch shifting meets LFOs in Alexander’s wild new Fever Pitch pedal

Fever Pitch, the latest unique stomper from Alexander Pedals, combines powerful pitch shifters with an array of built-in effects and LFOs to let you achieve some truly unique effects.

The heart of the pedal comprises four stereo pitch shifters, which route to reverb and delay; stereo tremolo and pan, and finally a stereo chorus and vibrato.

Each of these effects can be customised to a tee, letting you craft all sorts of sounds, from ethereal soundscapes that sweep in pitch, to single notes transformed into entire chords.

It certainly is a complex pedal in terms of what it offers, but Alexander promises “using it is pretty simple” thanks in part to an OLED screen display.

A knob located on the lower left section of the pedal navigates through pages of the user interface, with each page hosting a group of parameters for the various effects you get to tweak.

Adding motion to your signal can be performed by assigning LFOs to different parameters, or if you prefer, with an expression pedal or by MIDI. There are also different trigger modes for the effect, including toggle and momentary.

When you’ve crafted an effect you think you might want to use in future, save it to one of Fever Pitch’s 32 preset banks.

Check out the Alexander Pedals Fever Pitch in action in SpiralCasterPlaysPedals’ demo below:

“If you’ve been searching for the ultimate pitch-shifting pedal to unlock your true creative potential, the Alexander Pedals Fever Pitch Stereophonic Orchestrator is sure to impress,” wrote the brand in a press release.

The Fever Pitch is available for pre-order now at $299 through dealers.

Learn more at alexanderpedals.com