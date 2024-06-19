Amazon Prime Day 2024: when is it, and what guitar deals could you expect?

Though we don’t have official confirmation from Amazon on a date yet, Prime Day is no doubt right around the corner. And as always, it’s a great opportunity for you to get your hands on some new guitar gear at a fraction of the price.

Now, Prime Day was originally Amazon’s idea, obviously, but in recent years, other music retailers have spotted the opportunity to entice customers with tantalising deals, too.

In addition to the troves of non-musical stuff you can buy at a discount, Amazon Prime Day typically sees a wealth of savings to be had on everything from electric guitars and amplifiers to guitar pedals and pro audio gear, so it’s worth keeping an eye on deals as they crop up. And that’s where we come in.

Here at Guitar.com, we’ll be scanning the Amazon website across Prime Day to bring you the very best deals on guitar gear from the event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

As we say, Amazon has been somewhat cagey with the exact date of this year’s Prime Day, but we do know, thanks to information released by Amazon in April, that the event will land some time in July. In 2023, Prime Day took place across 11 and 12 July, and in 2022 it took place 12 and 13 July, so we’d wager it’ll be a similar date this year.

We’ll endeavour to confirm with you the exact date as we know it, so make sure you stay tuned to Guitar.com for updates.

Amazon Prime Day key information

While many other retailers host sales across Prime Day to compete, to buy any actual Prime Day deals at Amazon you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 for a whole year. There’s also a 30-day free trial on offer, so if you just want to sign up simply to access the deals, have at it. Prime membership also includes perks like fast, free delivery on some products, and access to Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Guitar.com for more info surrounding Prime Day and deals as we find them.