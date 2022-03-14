Aquabats team up with Rude Tech for EagleBones Falconhawk’s signature Falcondrive!

The Aquabats have teamed up with pedal maker Rude Tech Pedals for the Falcondrive!, a signature pedal for EagleBones Falconhawk (AKA: Ian Fowles).

The pedal is a dual overdrive and distortion effect. Both sides of the pedal share controls for volume, tone and gain, with the overall sound determined by a blend knob. When turned fully anti-clockwise, only the overdrive is heard. When turned clockwise, the distortion sound is blended into the signal, with the overdrive being blended out past the halfway point.

Fowles explained in a press release how the pedal was inspired by his time teaching guitar, and how he would always recommend either an overdrive or a distortion to his students as a first pedal. “So with The Falcondrive!, I thought it would be nice to have both effects in one pedal so that no matter what guitar or amp you had, it could be useful. And I wanted it to be a professional-grade pedal built with even the beginner in mind,” he said.

Building the pedals is Rude Tech, run by former aerospace engineer Jesse Rhew. “Jesse knows pedal history and circuits very well,” Fowles added. “Going back and forth, [he] really understood what kind of pedal I wanted to develop: something well built, easy to use, and accessible to all skill levels.”

EagleBones Falconhawk demos the pedal in the video below.

The pedal is available to preoder over at The Aquabats’ website. It lists for $199, and will go into production if 150 pedals are ordered before 15 April. Check it out at gloopy.industries.