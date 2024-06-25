Benson Amps facility evacuated after “big fire” at warehouse

The Benson Amps warehouse was evacuated last night (24 June) after a large fire.

On Benson Amps’ Instagram Stories, a photo is posted of its Oregon warehouse with a sizeable cloud of dark smoke coming out of it. Another update, shortly after, says, “Everyone from our crew is safely evacuated!” before thanking followers for their “good thoughts” after the emergency.

In a post a couple of hours later, with a photo of a fire engine outside the warehouse, the company writes, “I think the warehouse will be OK, we’ll see what the smoke decides to do. We bagged up all of the almost finished amps tightly.”

Numerous comments follow, with Instagram users sending their best wishes and prayers to everyone involved. Thankfully, it appears as though everyone is unharmed.

Founded by Christopher Benson in Portland, Oregon, Benson Amps aims to create “the perfect instrument with zero compromises,” while “A particular focus is clean tones that sound euphonic and rich, that effortlessly transition into harmonics by varying pick or finger attack.”

Last month, the company teamed up with musical instrument retailer Sweetwater to create the Surf’s Up amp, a limited-edition item inspired by The Beach Boys. Also involved in the release were Keeley Electronics and JHS Pedals.

Also last month, Benson Amps released the Stonkbox, a pedal inspired by 1960s-era fuzz. It’s built to eliminate the flaws and inconsistencies of the original fuzz pedals but still keeping their character. It’s built upon the MK1 Tonebender fuzz from 1965, which was made by Gary Hurst.

For more information, keep an eye out for updates on the Benson Amps Instagram page.