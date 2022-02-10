Big Ear pedals’ Slice Of Pie fuzz is perfect for Crust Punk

Big Ear pedals has launched a new collaboration with The Tone Mob podcast. The Slice Of Pie is described as “the world’s first ever fuzz pedal made to look just like a slice of pizza”

Controls for the pedal are standard fuzz pedal fare: there are knobs for volume, tone and gain just below the crust and a bypass footswitch towards the tip of the slice.

Catering to both carnivorous and vegetarian diets, the Slice Of Pie is offered in both margherita and pepperoni variations. Neither, unfortunately, are edible, but both contain the same fuzz circuit. Both are presumably vegan in reality, as the enclosure is made from bent steel rather than dough, tomato sauce and cheese.

Other features include crust-mounted jacks and true bypass operation. The sound of the pedal is a saturated but midrange-forward fuzz tone, with plenty of gain range and volume. Its sound is pretty full-frequency, making it perfect for greasy walls of shoegaze bliss.

Just like a real pizza, the Slice Of Pie also comes in a box. It lists for $199 – find out more at bigearpedals.com.

Get a pizza the action with an official demo courtesy of Working Class Music below.

Note: yes, we have made the crust punk pun before. There are only so many guitar/pizza puns out there.