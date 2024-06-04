Blackstar updates its ID:CORE V4 range with new Bluetooth-equipped practice amp

Blackstar has updated its ID:CORE V4 amp series with a compact new 10W Bluetooth-equipped model.

The announcement comes after the amp company revamped its ID:CORE amp range back in January with a host of feature improvements.

“Perfect for those just starting out”, the ID:CORE V4 Bluetooth is very much marketed as a practice amp for beginners, although Blackstar says more advanced players after a “high-quality practice and home studio recording amp” will also see value here.

The amp’s Bluetooth functionality means players can hook up their smartphone or other playback device and jam along to music through the amp itself. Of course, the amp can also be used as a sort of glorified speaker unit; jamming along isn’t absolutely necessary.

As with other amps in the ID:CORE V4 range, the ID:CORE V4 Bluetooth features six amp voices: Warm, Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1 and OD 2. It also features 12 onboard digital effects, Blackstar’s patented ISF technology – which allows users to dial between a British or American-voiced sound – and six slots for saving patches.

Presets can also be tweaked and shared in Blackstar’s proprietary Architect app, which can be downloaded on both Windows and MacOS.

There’s also four-channel USB-C audio for recording and re-amping, PB-1 Power Bank compatibility, and, for the environmentally conscious, even 100% recyclable packaging.

The ID:CORE V4 range is developed by the same R&D team that makes Blackstar’s award-winning valve amps such as the St. James and HT Venue MKII, and our design philosophy has always been to deliver the ultimate playing experience for guitarists, without compromise – no matter what their ability or budget,” says Blackstar.

The ID:CORE V4 Bluetooth is available now, priced at a perfectly reasonable $199. For more information, head to Blackstar.