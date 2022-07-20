Boss announces the Boss Tone Exchange, a new user patch exchange portal

Boss has announced the release of the Boss Tone Exchange, a worldwide platform that allows owners of compatible Boss products to share and download LiveSets created with a Boss Tone Studio editor.

The programme is a free service to download and use for anyone with a Roland Account. After creating a free account and logging in, users can browse Livesets, save favourites, and upload their own Livesets for other Boss Tone Exchange users.

The BOSS Tone Exchange supports Katana Amplifiers such as the Katana MkII, a series of Multi-Effects such as GT-1000, as well as Waza-Air and Waza-Air Bass headphone amplifiers.

Boss has also recently launched a new version 2 software update for Katana MKII users, introducing a host of enhancements and new additions to the units. Available for all Katana MKII users, there are plenty of new additions to the amp, with the update making it easier than ever for players to achieve a precise and controlled sound.

Two new effects, the Centa Overdrive and the Solo EQ, come included in the update, alongside a new line of three global EQs, each of which allow users to adjust the overall sound depending on their model of guitar and style of playing.

For more information about the BOSS Tone Exchange, visit BOSSToneExchange.com.