Boss revives a digital delay legend with the SDE-3000D, and there’s an EVH edition available too

Bring the sounds of the 80s to your rig with these re-imagined digital delay units.

Boss has revived the famed 1983 Roland SDE-3000 with its new SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay effects unit, and there’s an Eddie Van Halen edition available too.

Born from the early days of the digital effects era, the Roland SDE-3000 hosted long delay times, and the ability to store and recall presets, making it a classic gear icon. And now, Boss has brought it back into the modern day 40 years later.

This floor-based pedal has two authentic reproductions of the much-loved SDE-3000, with fully independent delays, flexible internal routing, and expanded I/O on offer for “modern versatility”.

Modulation and tone-shaping capabilities have also been enhanced, and there are 100 memories for storing your favourite setups. There’s a multitude of onboard and external control options, including deep MIDI support.

Further features include:

A retro display and panel controls based on the original SDE-3000

Two full-featured delays, each with independent parameters, mono/stereo modulation, and panning

Adjustable delay time with two range settings: 0–1500 ms and 0–3000 ms

“Characterful” modulation inspired by the original circuit design

Phase switches for the primary delay and delay feedback loop

Adjustable low-cut and high-cut filters for shaping delay feedback sounds

Two inputs and two outputs for dual mono, wet/dry, or stereo setups

Selectable series or parallel operation for the two delays

Assignable onboard footswitch control for tap tempo, hold, and more

Jacks for extended operation with up to four footswitches, two expression pedals, or the GA-FC/GA-FC EX foot controller

MIDI I/O on space-saving mini TRS jacks

Hear it in action in the video below:

The SDE-3000EVH offers all the same bells and whistles, but with some Eddie Van Halen touches such as the classic stripe aesthetic. The EVH brand worked with Boss on this unit, providing curated presets and expanded I/O to recreate the dual SDE-3000 setup from his three-cabinet live stage guitar sound. You can also check it out in the next video:

The BOSS SDE-3000D and SDE-3000EVH are priced at £449 ($499) and £539 ($599) respectively. Pre-orders are available from a range of retailers, and you can find out more here.