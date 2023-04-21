Boss launches new Gigcaster “all-in-one” audio mixers for musicians and streamers

These desktop streaming mixers come loaded with amp and effect emulations from the Boss GT-1000 effects processor.

Boss has released two audio mixers, the Gigcaster 5 and 8, which are ideal for musicians who want to stream or prepare content for online audiences.

Both the Gigcaster 5 and 8 are desktop streaming mixers, but they also offer plenty of features, including onboard effects, to experiment and record with your instrument too. When integrated with a DAW, these “all-in-one audio command centres” also function as a 16×12 USB interface.

Each model offers multiple input channels for plugging in XLR mics and instruments, and they have Bluetooth connectivity so you can mix in audio from a mobile, tablet or other device.

As they are built by Boss, they of course have some amp and effect emulations which have been taken from its GT-1000 effects processor, to be used with guitar and bass.

There are also vocal effects on board, including compression, pitch correction, delay, and reverb which are taken from Boss’s VE series. Vocalists can also dial in harmonies that follow a particular key, and use quirky effects such as a voice transformer.

Of course there are some differences between the 5 and 8, with the Gigcaster 8 being the most advanced model out of the two. This hosts more channels, combo inputs, and eight customizable buttons to provide access to audio playback and real-time effects control.

The Gigcasters offer support for hands-free operation via optional Boss footswitches or expression pedals, and there are dedicated Gigcaster 5 and 8 apps for sound pad playback, parameter editing, backup, and audio file conversion.

Check out the video below for a closer look:

The Gigcaster 5 is available for $499, with the Gigcaster 8 priced at $699. For further details, go to Boss.info.