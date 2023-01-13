logo
News

BOSS sharpens its Katana offerings with a 100-watt head, 2×12 Waza cabinet and updated Combo

Updated features across the incredibly popular amplifier series.

 
Boss Katana Artist Mk II Head Cab

Image: BOSS

BOSS has expanded its popular Katana amplifier range with a 100-watt head, a Waza 2×12 cabinet and an upgraded Katana-50 MkII EX.

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”

The 100-watt head (pictured above) brings with it the sounds and features of the series’ flagship Katana-Artist MkII combo, with five amp characters, five variations and five selectable Air Feel settings, plus a plethora of onboard BOSS effects. Bearing stage-use in mind, there’s also an adjustable Solo boost, dedicated delay and a host of EQing options.

And BOSS would love for you to pair that 100-watt head with the new Waza 2×12 cabinet (also pictured above), which packs two custom Waza speakers, a removable panel for closed-back or open-back options – and it’s even stackable for a 4×12 configuration.

BOSS Katana Artist MkII Combo EX
Image: BOSS

The series’ flagship 1×12 combo also gets an upgrade in the Katana-50 MkII EX, which brings GA-FC and GA-FC EX (foot controllers) support for your Tone Setting memories, effects bypass and more. There’s also a line output for sending signals direct to house PA, and a Stereo Expand feature that lets you link up a second Katana MkII amp.

Andertons check out the new range below:

As for price tags, the BOSS Katana-Artist MkII Head and Waza 2×12 Cabinet each lists at £579, the Katana-Artist MkII Combo EX at £329, per Andertons.

BOSS
#Amplifiers
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.