BOSS has expanded its popular Katana amplifier range with a 100-watt head, a Waza 2×12 cabinet and an upgraded Katana-50 MkII EX.

The 100-watt head (pictured above) brings with it the sounds and features of the series’ flagship Katana-Artist MkII combo, with five amp characters, five variations and five selectable Air Feel settings, plus a plethora of onboard BOSS effects. Bearing stage-use in mind, there’s also an adjustable Solo boost, dedicated delay and a host of EQing options.

And BOSS would love for you to pair that 100-watt head with the new Waza 2×12 cabinet (also pictured above), which packs two custom Waza speakers, a removable panel for closed-back or open-back options – and it’s even stackable for a 4×12 configuration.

The series’ flagship 1×12 combo also gets an upgrade in the Katana-50 MkII EX, which brings GA-FC and GA-FC EX (foot controllers) support for your Tone Setting memories, effects bypass and more. There’s also a line output for sending signals direct to house PA, and a Stereo Expand feature that lets you link up a second Katana MkII amp.

Andertons check out the new range below:

As for price tags, the BOSS Katana-Artist MkII Head and Waza 2×12 Cabinet each lists at £579, the Katana-Artist MkII Combo EX at £329, per Andertons.