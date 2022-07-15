Boss launches new Version 2 Software update for Katana MkII users

Boss has unveiled a brand new software update for its ever-popular Katana MkII range of amps. Introducing a host of enhancements and new additions to the units, users will be pleased to know that they can now get even more out of their amplifiers, completely free of charge.

The latest software was revealed yesterday (14 July) and is available for all Katana MkII users. Delivering an extensive line of new additions to the amp, the update makes it easier than ever for players to achieve a precise and controlled sound.

Two new effects, the Centa Overdrive and the Solo EQ, come included in the update, alongside a new line of three global EQs, each of which allow users to adjust the overall sound depending on their model of guitar and style of playing.

Expanded cab IR capabilities also come featured in the latest version of the software, as well as new Contour settings. Providing access to three different settings and four customisable frequency curves, these enhanced settings give players the ability to shape and expertly alter their core tone with more precision than ever before.

A new, movable solo block in the FX chain lets creators refine lead guitar tones via either the GA-FC Foot Controller or an external footswitch, meanwhile, the introduction of a new EQ block allows for tonal adjustment.

Whether an owner of the Katana- 50, Katana-Head, Katana 100, Katana-Artist or the Katana-100/212 model, all Boss users can access the latest update completely free of charge by heading over to the brand’s support page.

Here, a step-by-step guide on how to load the new software into the amp can be accessed by simply selecting the amp type and downloading the file entitled ‘System Update’.

Find out more on Boss’ website.