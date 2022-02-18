Boss officially confirms the RE-2 Space Echo

Boss has officially confirmed the RE-2 Space Echo, a compact version of the RE-20 space Echo delay pedal. This itself was a compact version of the RE-201, first made by Boss’ parent company Roland in 1974.

READ MORE: Marshall denies existence of Blues Breaker reissue currently available for preorder

Following on from some rumours and accidental early listings on Ebay, Boss today (18 February) updated its website with the news that the RE-2 Space Echo would be coming soon.

“It has been nearly 50 years since the inception of the original Roland Space Echo, and 15 years since the Boss RE-20 was released,” the brand wrote.

Advertisement

“We’re pleased to announce the Boss RE-2 Space Echo Compact Pedal. Combining newly recreated authentic Space Echo sounds, meticulously crafted and delivered in a legendary Boss Compact Pedal form factor.”

An early photo of the pedal shows familiar controls (making use of concentric knobs for space-saving), as well as stereo ins and outs and an external input for an expression pedal or control footswitch.

The original Roland Space Echo RE-201 was a large tape delay unit, first introduced in 1974. It was later condensed down to the digital RE-20 guitar pedal, with two footswitches – around twice the size of the upcoming RE-2.

You can sign up to know more about the RE-2 over at boss.info.