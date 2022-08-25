Boss expands its Cube range of amplifiers with the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX

Today (August 25), Boss has announced the latest addition to its selection of Cube amplifiers – introducing the Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX.

Established over four decades ago, Boss’ Cube range has become a favourite for countless guitarists around the globe. Now, the brand has revealed its most-recent versions, both of which promise a range of effects, wireless expansion and refined tones.

Ideal for playing both on-stage and at home, the first of the two new announcements is the Dual Cube LX Guitar Amplifier. Despite its compact size, the unit is said to pack a surprisingly full and powerful tone, offer a choice of eight versatile amp types and deliver a variety of stereo and mono effects.

In addition, the built-in preamp type allows the amplifier to be used as a portable vocal PA system, while three user memories also come as standard – meaning creators can take full control over their sound and store their favourite gain, EQ and effects for quick access.

A similar set of features can be seen in the second of the two launches: the Dual Cube Bass LX. Designed to provide refined tones for all styles of bass playing, the unit boasts that it can accentuate the sound of all genres, ranging from funk-inspired slap playing to aggressive and distorted metal tones.

Similar to the guitar amplifier, the Dual Cube Bass LX also sports a range of effects, embeds onboard memories and comes with five different preamp types. What’s more, this model also provides users with nine rhythm types, each of which has three pattern variations each. Here, this offers backing rhythms that range from a standard metronome to realistic drum grooves that represent genres such as jazz, rock, metal and Latin.

Wireless expansion is optional to both amps through the Boss Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor and a dedicated editor software is also available, meaning that players can achieve their desired sound through effect variations and parameter adjustments and more.

Available in September, the Dual Cube LX amplifier is priced at $300, while the Dual Cube Bass LX is $360.

Find out more on Boss’ website.