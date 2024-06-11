Brian May on the prospect of Gibson making a Red Special: “It’s not out of the question”

A Gibson-built Red Special might sound like the stuff of dreams, but it might not remain so for long given Brian May’s enthusiasm about the idea.

Prompted on the possibility of a Red Special project with the Gibson Custom Shop or Murphy Lab in the new issue of Guitar World, May muses: “It’s not out of the question.”

“We have spoken about such things,” he says, adding that “it would be lovely to have an edition of the Brian May guitar based in the States.”

“After all, that’s where I started with Guild. Guild made the first Brian May models, and then I went with Burns in [the UK]. And then things changed, and I just wanted to do it myself. Now we have our own Brian May Guitars company here, but to have the facility to have some made in the States would be wonderful.”

And while the guitarist has been associated with the Red Special throughout his career, it’s worth noting that he also used a Flying V and a Les Paul Deluxe as backup electrics back in the 80s.

Recounting the story behind the LP, May says: “I had a Les Paul Deluxe for a long time; it’s a long story, but sort of a rich sugar daddy of a fan gave it to me. I used it for a while. It was a beautiful instrument, but it was never quite right for my gear.”

“So eventually, [since] I always felt I wasn’t deserving of having been the recipient of it for nothing, and having received it for nothing, I gave it away. It now has a nice home, a secret home with somebody else.”

Earlier this year, the Queen legend surprised fans with an appearance at the Gibson Garage London opening event alongside his old pals Tony Iommi and Jimmy Page. Gibson President and CEO Cesar Gueikian told the public at the time: “We are so proud to have him in our Gibson family.” — A statement that has got the guitar community wondering what both sides have in store.

It seems the answer might finally be on the horizon…