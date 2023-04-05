Brian May and Vox partner on limited-edition amps

“I want people to be able to get the sounds you make in a stadium show into your living room, and this achieves that,” says Sir Brian May. “I hope that people find them inspiring.”

Brian May and Vox are partnering on limited-edition amplifiers, with a boxed set that also contains a Brian May key ring and postcard available exclusively on Reverb.com.

The limited edition Brian May MV50 and Brian May AmPlug are paired with matching cabinets and offer different levels of compact Queen tone, all wrapped up in Red Special-matching red tolex.

The MV50 takes advantage of Vox’s Nutube technology to offer a remarkably compact 25-watt head that offers authentic AC30 tones, with the Brian May edition adding a toggleable Knight Audio Technologies treble booster for authentic Queen tone, and is paired with an equally compact 1×8 speaker cap.

The Brian May AmPlug meanwhile offers Queen tone plugged direct into your guitar’s output jack courtesy of the AmPlug’s AC30 + Treble Booster setting, and an optional ‘Brighton Rock’ delay sound. The AmPlug also features a swirling Wembley-style phaser and chorus, and also comes with a matching 1×3 cab.

“I want people to be able to get the sounds you make in a stadium show into your living room, and this achieves that,” says Sir Brian May. “I hope that people find them inspiring.”

Vox has always made exciting drops just in time for NAMM. Last year was no different, as they launched the Pathfinder 10 amp in a Union Jack finish to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For more information, head to Reverb.com.