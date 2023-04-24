Buckethead to sell his legendary Jackson KFC KV2 Custom V guitar

One of his most recognisable instruments, the guitar was used extensively during Buckethead’s stint in Guns N’ Roses.

Guitar virtuoso Buckethead has announced the sale of his iconic Jackson KFC KV2 Custom V electric.

News of the instrument’s sale was reported by dedicated Buckethead YouTube channel NatterNet, which shared that multiple six-figure offers have already been put forth by parties interested in acquiring the famed axe.

Owned by Buckethead for over two decades, the V is one of the guitarist’s most recognisable instruments, having featured prominently across his solo shows, reunion gigs with Maximum Bob, and during his time with Guns N’ Roses from 2000 to 2004. It was also used in many of Buckethead’s recordings, including the 2006 album Chicken Noodles in collaboration with producer Travis Dickerson.

Specs-wise, the guitar sports a white finish with a trademark KFC bucket logo and the words “Buckethead” and “Kentucky Fried Chicken” emblazoned on its body. Appointments include a pair of DiMarzio X2N PU humbuckers, a Floyd Rose tremolo and a killswitch to round things off.

Notably, the guitar is based on the Dave Mustaine Y2K signature V, though with a reversed headstock instead of a three-a-side configuration. Only one of these guitars was ever made, which adds to its rarity and exclusivity.

Fans interested in owning a piece of Buckethead history can contact the man over on his official website.