Busch Light launches the DIY Busch Light Guitar

Busch Light has launched the DIY Busch Light Guitar, allowing fans to build their own guitar using cans of Busch Light.

With the help of guitar craftsman Logan Elliott, the beer company has created a step-by-step guide which can be found below, to build your own acoustic guitar out of a 30-pack and a toolbox.

“The stories of our fans’ lives are really told over two things: country music and cold Busch Light. We want to bring country music experiences and opportunities to our community in ways they’ve never seen before,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing at Busch Family Brands. “We know Busch Light drinkers are avid and expert DIYers, so asking them to build an iconic country instrument from empty Busch Light cans is EXACTLY the kind of challenge we hope makes their eyes light up.”

Much like the inexpensive cigar box guitars that were seen across North America since the 1800s, beer can guitars are representative of that DIY mentality. Busch Light want to instil that same outlook as a celebration of this history, and the music played on these instruments.

This launch comes a couple month after it was announced that Busch Light will be entering the Country Music world, with the beer brand revealing in June that they will be supporting a whole host of artists in the country scene, such as Ashland Craft, BRELAND, and Jordan Davis.

As well as this, Busch fans can also enter for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Busch Light Guitar signed by the Busch Light artist Jordan Davis. All you need to do to enter, is to tell your favourite memory that involves Busch Light and country music, using the hashtags #BuschCountry and #Contest between August 9 and 11.

For more information on how you can build your own Busch Light Guitar, you can visit Busch.com.