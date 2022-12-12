These new double-neck guitars are unlike any other model on the market

Busuyi Guitars has unveiled a new range of double-neck models, set to turn heads and open up a whole new world of configuration combinations.

While double-neck models are far from a new idea in the world of guitar, the latest design by Busuyi is a far stretch from the classic models most commonly associated with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Rush’s Alex Lifeson.

Unlike all previous designs, which were constructed by placing the two necks atop one another, the new Busuyi range instead employs a far more obscure design– this time placing two instruments back to back.

While not for the faint of heart, the models on offer are ideal for players looking for an extreme range of configuration combinations.

Designed in keeping with the brand’s motto of “delivering the future”, the guitars are certainly distinctive in comparison to all other models on the market and even offer electric, acoustic and bass options.

What’s more, despite the unconventional aesthetic, the design seems also to deliver an impressive range of tones. Check out an example below.

Alongside the standard range of six and twelve-string combo models, players can also tailor their model to practically any wild configuration imaginable.

Designs include instruments that double as an electric guitar on one side and a bass on the other. Even more impressive? How about a 5-string bass with a 7-string guitar on the other side? Or an eight-string bass guitar on the same body as a five-string fretless model? The options are endless.

As well as different numbers of strings offered, players can also choose to go fretless, have fanned frets, create nylon and steel string combos or even pick a double-sided acoustic model.

Luckily, for those intrigued, Busuyi has made experimenting with the models even more tempting, with the designs starting from the surprisingly affordable price of $385.

Find out more on Busuyi’s website.