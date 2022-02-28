Caroline Guitar Company releases FCK PTN fuzz, all proceeds going towards Ukraine relief causes

Caroline Guitar Company has released the FCK PTN pedal, a version of its Hawaiian Pizza fuzz refinished in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Proceeds from the limited run, now sold out, will go towards World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross’ efforts to provide aid to those affected by the current conflict in Ukraine.

The pedal is a three-knob fuzz, offering controls for volume, voltage supply and overall gain. It’s voiced for a range of sounds, from gritty tube-like saturation to spluttery, gated fuzz. The pedal also features an internal pickup simulator, which allows it to be placed anywhere in your signal chain.

The FCK PTN pedal also features a tribute to both its original namesake and its newfound purpose, with the subtitle of “pizza shit.”

All of the proceeds from the 50-pedal sale will be split between José Andrés and World Central Kitchen’s efforts on the Poland/Ukraine border and the International Committee Of The Red Cross.

Caroline Guitar Company wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to [Ben Walker] for talking with me and encouraging this and whipping up this graphic in your very limited free time.

“Thank you to our dear friends Disaster Area Designs and Alexander Pedals for donating and expediting enclosure material and time. And most of all, thank you to you, our absolutely superb supporters and players who saw this on our mailing list, who jumped onboard without hesitation. It will be a genuine privilege to make these special Hawaiian Pizza fuzzes and to cut the checks to ICRC and WCK.

“To the people of Ukraine – our hearts are with you. Our energy will be on demanding more help from our representatives. And our money from this will go to aid your families as they seek refuge. For those of you who missed out, please consider donating to those efforts. There are people on the ground right now helping.”

The FCK PTN fuzz is set to ship to buyers in March.