Cesar Gueikian shows off Epiphone’s new Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul

Cesar Gueikian of Gibson has treated fans to a closer look at Adam Jones’s upcoming Epiphone Les Paul signature guitar.

The brand president posted three videos onto his Instagram Stories on Monday, offering what’s certainly the clearest glimpse at the highly anticipated Epiphone edition of Jones’ Silverburst Les Paul Custom yet. The Gibson version, a faithful recreation of the Tool guitarist’s 1979 Antique Silverburst LP Custom came out in 2020.

As per what we’ve gathered previously, the Epiphone signature is endowed with a Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge position. The headstock and fretboard also confirm the model to be a custom shop, and aesthetics wise, the guitar features a perfectly replicated Silverburst finish.

More importantly, Gueikian has also treated fans to a demo of what the guitar sounds like in those precious 45 seconds.

The Epiphone version of Jones’ Silverburst LP Custom appears to have been in the works since last May when the man himself posted a photo of an Epiphone hard case with the text “Adam Jones 1979”.

And while barely any details were posted after that, around a month ago, the guitarist shared a sneak peak of his Epiphone via Instagram, along with the caption “It doesn’t get more official than this.”

No further details on the Silverburst’s release has been announced as of yet, though it’s likely to arrive very soon given the amount of teasing from the brand and Jones himself.

Head to Gueikian’s Instagram account to catch the upcoming Epiphone signature in all its glory before the stories expire.