Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian hints at DG-335 Dave Grohl signature model revival

Remember that really blue, really rare and just really cool semi-hollow that Grohl uses?

Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian has hinted at a possible revival of the legendary DG-335 Dave Grohl signature model.

The newly appointed Gibson Interim CEO recently invited his followers to an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, and the results are just as interesting (and revealing) as you’d imagine.

One fan in particular, requested for the release of a DG-335 Gibson core model or an Epiphone for that matter, to which Gueikian replied with a solid “OK” — which we are totally taking as confirmation that the brand is working on a release.

Inspired by Grohl’s much loved Trini Lopez signature model, the DG-335 has been in constant demand following its extremely, painfully limited release in 2007 and 2014. Let’s just say, a reissue is certainly in order after all these years.

Elsewhere in the AMA, the exec also confirmed that an Epiphone version of Kirk Hammet’s ‘Greeny’ Les Paul is coming down the line.

Join the AMA or check out the stories on Gueikian’s Instagram account before they expire.