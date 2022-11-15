Chapman Guitars announces new Made In England Workshop Series

Chapman Guitars has announced its long-awaited series of high-end made-in-England guitars, the Workshop Series, launching with a new custom-configurable ML1 X model bearing some seriously high-end specifications.

READ MORE: Ernie Ball Music Man officially launches Kaizen model in collaboration with Tosin Abasi

The Workshop Series ML1 X allows you to choose your neck carve, headstock orientation, a flame or birdseye neck, a flame or quilt top, body colour, and a gloss or satin nitro finish.

The guitar is an elevated version of Chapman’s ML1: a sleek, modern S-style instrument with an HSS pickup arrangement. These pickups are the new, custom-made Chapman Carnyx pickups, which come with a balanced vintage-hot output across the range and Alnico V magnets.

Advertisement

There’s some bespoke hardware, too, with a completely unique Wilkinson vibrato bridge with solid-steel locking saddles. The ML1 X also features a 25.5-inch scale length, 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, and 2mm glow-in-the-dark side dots.

Alongside the option to custom-configure your ML1 X, the range has launched with a series of nine instruments ready made – check those out in Chapman Guitars’ video below.

The nine guitars the range is launching with will be available on Chapman’s Reverb store over the next few weeks. A custom order, meanwhile, can be initiated over at Chapman’s website or by emailing workshop@chapmanguitars.co.uk.

A custom order will set you back £3499.99 if you’re in the UK, including VAT and delivery. International orders will instead be £2999.99, including delivery but not including local taxes.

Advertisement

Chapman’s offering of a high-end, UK-made guitar has been a long time coming, and the road for the brand hasn’t been entirely free of bumps. Learn more about the origins of the range with Chapman’s introductory video below:

The dramatic range of available finishes includes Dark Dune Burst, Cardinal Red Mountain Stream and more. You can explore the finish options available over at chapmanguitars.com.