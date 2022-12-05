Chapman Guitars’ first Workshop Series guitars are now available to buy on Reverb

You can now purchase nine of Chapman Guitars’ first ever Workshop Series guitars via the brand’s shop on Reverb.com. The UK-made instruments were used in the launch material promoting the opening of Chapman’s UK custom shop.

The nine guitars demonstrate a number of specifications and finish options available on the Workshop Series’ first offering, the ML1 Pro X.

Each guitar lists for £3,499.99, the same price as putting in a custom order with the Workshop series.

The listings for the guitar explain their origins, stating that the instruments were “made for the marketing launch of the Made In England Workshop. You can see this being played in the official Chapman Guitars promotional video.

“As such there may be some light playing surface marks (that are too fine to photograph) but this guitar is brand new, never owned. This guitar was in the first batch made after the final prototype stage for Chapman Guitars’ pre-launch promotional use.

The Workshop Series ML1 X is an elevated version of Chapman’s ML1: a sleek, modern S-style instrument with an HSS pickup arrangement. These pickups are the new, custom-made Chapman Carnyx pickups, which come with a balanced vintage-hot output across the range and Alnico V magnets. There’s some bespoke hardware, too, with a completely unique Wilkinson vibrato bridge with solid-steel locking saddles. The ML1 X also features a 25.5-inch scale length, 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, and 2mm glow-in-the-dark side dots.

If you’re not feeling any of the nine available loadouts for sale on Reverb, a custom order will allow you to choose your neck carve, headstock orientation, a flame or birdseye neck, a flame or quilt top, body colour, and a gloss or satin nitro finish

Check the listings out over at Chapman’s Reverb shop here.

You can hear the actual guitars in action with Chapman’s demo videos below: